The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles announced on May 5 that drivers will soon be allowed to renew licenses online and that road tests will be waived for permitted teenage drivers.
The changes begin May 11.
Drivers will be able to renew expired licenses through the WisDOT website as long as drivers meet the following criteria:
•Regular license (not commercial).
• No new medical restrictions.
• No negative vision changes.
• Age 64 or under.
The renewal fee is $34, and a confirmation card will be sent to drivers within 10 days, according to WisDOT.
WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson told reporters on May 5 that this will ease the backlog of 80,000 expired licenses.
The second program will waive road tests for drivers that meet the following criteria:
• 16 or 17 years old.
• Own an instruction permit with no violations for 6 months.
• Complete driver’s education classes.
• Complete behind-the-wheel training.
• Complete 30 hours of driving with parent or sponsor.
• Parent or sponsor permission to waive test.
DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman stated that there are 10,000 young people in Wisconsin waiting for their driver’s license.
Boardman said that 98% of drivers pass the road test on the first or second try, and that drivers who have the test waived will still have 9 months of graduated driver’s license restrictions.
Road tests will begin again on May 26 by appointment only. Examiners will place a seat cover in the vehicle and wear PPE, including a face shield.
Appointments can be made online beginning May 8.
For young people still in need of their driving permit, the DMV will offer in-person knowledge tests beginning on May 11 by appointment.
