DivorceCare series starts

A national program aimed at helping divorcees and separated couples is coming soon to Rice Lake.
A 13-week Divorce Care series will start Feb. 10 at Providence Church, 23 W.Eau Claire St., Rice Lake.
The group aims to offer hope to people experiencing the pain of divorce or marriage separation.
Sessions will be held Mondays from 6-8 p.m. The course is free but a required workbook is required that features activities and testimonials from medical professionals, clergy and many others who work with divorcees. Cost of the workbook is $10. It explores in greater some of the material discussed in each meeting.
The meetings are also designed in a way that missing one session won’t put anyone behind.
Each session consists of video presentations from top experts on divorce and legal separation and a group discussion where all are invited to share their thoughts and feelings.
The goal is to bring people together through a combination of empathy, biblical teachings and expert advice.
This is a public event. Contact Shawn or Kimmy at 715-790-1892 or email the church at connect@providencewi.org to register or for more information. Free child care is available if requested upon registration.
