Districts scatter summer ceremonies for grads

“Better Late than Never” stated the top of a mortar board of a 2020 high school graduate at the July 16 commencement at Spooner High School gymnasium. Both Spooner and Hayward high schools belatedly awarded seniors their diplomas that day. Hayward’s commencement was outdoors on its football field.
The New Auburn School District held a July 10 indoor ceremony for its graduates that was live streamed on “Trojan TV.”
On July 24, seniors at both Cameron and Barron high schools held ceremonies on their respective football fields. Cameron’s was livestreamed; Barron’s was not.
Three more commencements are coming up this week.
On Thursday, July 30, at 7 p.m. socially distanced in the gym, Birchwood’s 14 seniors will officially graduate from high school.
Rice Lake High School will honor its seniors Friday, July 31, at 7 p.m. at the Friess Community Campus. Rain date is Aug. 1 at the same time. The crowd size will be limited, but the event will be broadcast live on Rice Lake Community Media TV and streamed live at bit.ly/RLHSGrad2020 so all can watch and support the class from the comfort and safety of their homes. (See separate story for more details.)
Described as a “Senior Sendoff,” Turtle Lake High School seniors will take part in a 7 p.m. program Friday, July 31, at the Village Park. Dessert will be served following the program. The public is asked to bring a lawn chair and a mask.
Other school districts held their graduations shortly after the school year officially ended.
At Cumberland, high school seniors received their diplomas on May 29 on its Endeavor Field. The program can be viewed on Youtube, posted on its Facebook page. After the program, its graduates paraded through their city’s Main Street, waving from their separate vehicles.
Seniors at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School held a ceremony for its graduates on June 7 on its football field. Those attending were socially-distanced, and C-W masks were available.
Teacher Andrea Worthey posted, “A shoutout to administrators, staff, school board, Chetek Police Department and others that made it possible. It was no small feat.”
Prairie Farm High School honored its Class of 2020 in an outdoor program on Wednesday, June 24. Parents sat in socially-distanced, designated squares. Photos were shared on its Facebook page along with a post that said, “We are so proud of our Prairie Farm Panther seniors for all they have accomplished. Go out in the world and do great things.”
