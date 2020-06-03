Teachers at the elementary, middle and high school levels gave a distance education update at the Rice Lake Board of Education’s virtual meeting on May 26.
At the elementary level
Speaking on behalf of elementary teachers, Tainter Elementary second-grade teacher Chad Gibson said, “Distance learning has created some interesting opportunities.”
Since March 16, which was the last day with students in the buildings, Gibson said the teachers have collaborated to create weekly lessons that would be most appropriate and beneficial for students to do while working from home. The lessons are posted online.
He credited staff who have played a crucial role in their success including library specialists who were able to purchase additional audio books and Chrome books for student use and the elementary guidance counselor for sharing mental health tips and social-emotional learning activities in her monthly newsletters to families.
Gibson said the biggest hurdles have been obtaining internet access, ensuring parent comfort level and establishing regular communication between school and home.
On behalf of all of the elementary teachers he acknowledged:
• The technology department for their knowledge and patience as they had to quickly adapt to an online teaching format,
• Erin Johnson, the district communication specialist, for helping bridge the school and home gap, and
• Food Services staff and the custodial crew for preparing and distributing breakfasts and lunches to students.
• Parents for being patient with teachers and open and honest with their struggles and successes.
At the middle school level
Angela Stoykovich spoke virtually on behalf of the Middle School staff. The Language Arts and Social Studies teacher showed the board members one of her typical reading lessons, and she said while she missed seeing all their faces, her students got to see hers during online read alouds. She said she has had at least weekly communication with all of her students and/or parents, some of them daily.
While she, like all teachers, set up office hours for students and parents to ask questions, Stoykovich realized the time slot might not work for all families so has kept her phone close and tried to be available whenever they reached out to her.
“We’re trying our best to continue to build relationships with them,” Stoykovich said.
At the high school level
When school abruptly closed, High School teacher Amy Pelle said she and other teachers in the English department met to streamline course offerings and decide who would teach what. Her Literary Theatre course was not an online option, but her Mythology course was adjusted to online.
Pelle said access to Wifi and hot spots has been a challenge for some students and teachers alike. She said even assistant principal Mark Beise used his office at the High School because he could not get reliable access at home.
She said the good news is that 49 of the 55 juniors in her online classes have passing grades.
Pelle said the not-so-good news is that as the weeks went by, some students started to drop off from connecting online and have needed an extra boost to finish their courses.
She said her 31 students in AP courses didn’t get the typical support to get ready for their tests, but she met with them regularly online to prepare them as best as circumstances allowed.
Pelle said she managed fun ways to socialize with her Improv Cararsis Troupe when they could not be together.
She said writing letters of recommendation for those submitting scholarship applications had to be done online this spring, but teachers complied.
Pelle said there is a perception that teachers are getting paid while staying home and not doing a lot of work when, in her experience, teaching online classes has been more work than in-person classes.
“We’ve learned a lot,” Pelle said, speaking for teachers and noting that it was their saving grace that they had the week of spring break to prepare. “We made progress. The virtual materials we created will be useful in the fall.”
When board member Lorrie Parkman asked if the teachers needed anything else to be successful, Pelle replied she would like professional development time, to discuss what worked and did not during fourth term.
She said five of her 55 students never engaged, or never redid homework based on her feedback, wanting only to know what’s the least they could do to pass.
“If we continue in a virtual environment we have to reclaim all our students,” said Pelle, who found other things claimed some of her students—either a job, family life or both—and homework was put on the back burner.
“Flexibility became the name of the game,” she said. “We will use this last term as a springboard into whatever the fall looks like.”
Red Cedar students
Mackenzie Narins spoke about the Red Cedar School students, who were already used to online classes.
She said she wasn’t as concerned about their course work as their stress and anxiety. She said she wanted to do home visits to make sure her students were in safe environments but did not. She recommended that the district up its mental health supports this fall.
School Board president Keven Jensen thanked all the teachers and support staff for the extra effort they have put in, saying, “The staff has done an absolute wonderful job with the situation thrust upon them.”
Administrator Randy Drost said a discussion on what the fall may look like is planned for the board’s next meeting. He said at this time school districts are being given “guidance” not “directives.”
Drost added that administrators from the seven school districts in Barron County are meeting virtually to share plans, ideas and virtual staff development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.