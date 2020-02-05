Discovery Day workshops set Feb. 8

The public, along with all Barron County 4-H youths, are invited to Project Discovery Day workshops on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Barron County Government Center, 335 E Monroe Ave., Barron. They include the following:
• Iris folding: Led by Marilyn Amundson, participants will learn to very easy paper/ribbon folding technique with fun results. Make a heart design on the front of a Valentine card. Open to ages K-adult. Cost is $3. Bring scotch tape and scissors.
• Introduction to small engines: Led by Doug Schuebel, participants Grade 3 and up will find out how a basic internal combustion engine runs and is used in small power equipment. Cost is $4.
• Valentine wall hanging: Led by Joyce Nelson, participants will use rope for a heart on a piece of wood with felt flowers. Open to Grade 3-adults. Cost is $8.
• Canine Creations: Led by Robin Hanson, make a dog treat and toy for your favorite four-legged pal. Cost is $5. Bring a rolling pin, if available.
