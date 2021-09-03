The Barron County Master Gardener Volunteers will be hosting a Dig Your Own Plant Sale on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Barron City Hall, 1456 E. La Salle Ave., Barron.
This sale is being held with the help of the City of Barron to rescue the many beautiful plants in their City Hall Gardens. The sale will begin at 8 a.m. and volunteers will be on hand to help locate, identify and process the sale of plants. Shoppers are asked to bring their own digging tools and pots or bags to transport the plants. Prices will be reasonable and based on the size of the plant dug up.
The Barron City Hall Gardens were created 10 years ago with the help of Master Gardener Volunteers and now, with plans to move the location of City Hall, the garden is scheduled for removal. This sale, which coincides with Barron’s Fall Fest, is planned to recover some of the effort that went into creating this area along Highway 8.
The proceeds from the Dig Your Own Plant Sale will benefit the Barron County Master Gardener Volunteers Association and will be used to fund their Community Grant and Scholarship programs in Barron County. These programs were put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of income to support these endeavors.
The Barron County Master Gardener Volunteers exist to encourage, foster and support horticulture for residents of Barron County and promote UW-Madison Extension from which it was founded. For more information about the Master Gardener program, contact the UW-Extension Office.
