Michael M. Diercks has been elected to a third term as Mayor of Rice Lake. Diercks received 910 votes to 779 for challenger Doug Edwardsen, according to election results released Monday. Edwardsen is currently a City Alderman for the 4th District, with 1 year left on a 2-year term. Diercks’ term as mayor is another 2 years.
In a five-person race for four alderman positions, winning election were incumbents Todd Larson, Mark O'Brien and Dan Lawler, as well as Cory Schnacky, who previously served on the City Council. The odd man out is Axel Berger, who received 756 votes. Winning vote totals were 1,161 for Schnacky; 1,036 for Larson; 1,036 for O'Brien; and 876 for Lawler.
Eric Kasper was re-elected as municipal judge unopposed.
Also unopposed were three incumbents on the Rice Lake school board. Re-elected were Doug Kucko, Abbey Fischer and Bert Richard.
This story will be updated.
