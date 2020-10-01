Diaper Daze drive announced

As a community outreach, Bethany Lutheran Church of Rice Lake is hosting a Diaper Daze diaper drive on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All brands and sizes of diapers and wipes are welcome with a special need for diapers in sizes 3-6. Diapers collected will be donated to Benjamin's House emergency shelter, the Pregnancy Help Center and local food pantries.

Diapers are not covered by the Women/Infants/Children program or food stamps, and it is estimated that one baby uses 7,000 diapers from birth through age 2.5. The drive is part of the church's God's Work, Our Hands outreach program, but the public's help is sought to "keep 'em covered."

