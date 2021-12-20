The highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Wisconsin and is anticipated to cause a rapid increase in disease activity in the coming weeks, said the state Department of Health Services Monday in a news release.
Public health officials are actively researching how Omicron differs from other variants. Current data from other states and regions of the world show that it spreads more easily than previous strains, including the Delta variant. There is a serious risk that continued, increased numbers of COVID-19 cases will overwhelm an already strained health care system, leading to dangerous situations where patients experiencing medical emergencies may not be able to receive immediate, adequate, life-saving attention and care due to lack of hospital capacity.
Taking action to prevent or minimize the impending surge in hospitalizations and deaths is the responsibility of all Wisconsinites. To slow the spread of Omicron:
- Get vaccinated for COVID-19, including a booster dose as soon as possible.
- Wear a well-fitting mask in indoor spaces when others are present.
- Celebrate safely over the holidays by keeping gatherings small, get tested before visiting others, and stay home if test comes back positive or symptoms are present.
DHS also recommends that everyone continue to complete the appropriate quarantine or isolation guidance after being exposed to, or diagnosed with, COVID-19. Due to the large numbers of cases, not everyone who has COVID-19 or is exposed will get a call from public health. Individuals can assist public health efforts by informing their close contacts who were exposed to COVID-19.
Barron County Public Health released its weekly report on COVID-19 activity on Monday.
The number of new cases tallied over the previous week plummeted to 143 from 247 reported one week ago. The number of residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 24,136, representing 53% of the population.
