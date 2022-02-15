Desair Lake Fishing Derby

Particpating in the Kinship Desair Lake fishing derby were Larry Hanson, Rod Olson, Kimberly Horstman, Arianna Thomas, Ender Slayton, Tyler Mancl, Kadin Foss, Alex Ewald and Kindship director Melinda Pedersen.

 Photo submitted

With wind chills of minus 15 and wind gusts of 20 miles per hour, six Kinship kids and their mentors braved the conditions and were ready to catch fish on Desair Lake on the morning of Feb. 5. Fortunately, Desair Lake Restoration (DLR) members and neighbors from around the lake were prepared and had put up two big Eskimo ice fishing tents provided by Ardisam to have a warm place on the ice to fish. A cozy cabin with a roaring wood stove provided shelter from the cold and a hearty lunch was served. A campfire was blazing outside for warmth and roasting hot dogs. The kids also enjoyed being pulled on sleds on the lake with an ATV.

DLR provides this annual winter experience for Kinship kids while simultaneously raising funds to help pay for aeration of the lake. Funds are raised through local businesses, organizations and lake lovers sponsoring an ice fishing hole.

DLR appreciates all the sponsorships and donation of time and effort that make this event continue to happen, and are grateful to Ardisam for its generous contribution of ice tents and augers to use and ice fishing gifts for the Kinship kids.

