February has been a month full of visitors at Kids at First Preschool and Daycare. With it being both American Health month and Children's Dental Health month, it was fitting to bring in individuals from both of these professions. We were blessed to have two dentists come share about how to keep our teeth healthy. Dr. Rachel Engel and Dr. Kyra Larson are not only dentists, they are also parents to two of our students here at Kids at First. Dr. Rachel focused on getting rid of those "sugar bugs" and what foods are good/bad for our teeth. Dr. Kyra spent time explaining what occurs at a dentist visit and also reiterated the foods that are healthy for our teeth.
The preschoolers enjoyed a visit from Mrs. Swartz' sister, Cheri Dixon, who is a nurse at St. Josephs Hospital in Chippewa Falls on Feb. 19. Nurse Cheri created three stations for the students to participate in. They did a craft, tried out her supplies from her nurse bag, and practiced wrapping bandages on themselves.
Also on Feb. 13, the preschoolers enjoyed two visitors from UPS. Joe and Jessecame and delivered a special package to our students. Jesse's son, a student at Kids at First, opened the package to reveal a craft for our Valentines Party. The students loved hearing about what these men do, and due to the cold weather were able to peek at a UPS truck from the comfort of our school.
