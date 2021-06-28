Friedrich Memorial fishing tournament

The Denny Friedrich Memorial fishing tournament raised more than $3,000 for the American Cancer Society. Pictures are (from left) Preston Johnson of Thrivent Financial – Rice Lake, Diane Friedrich and Jason Miloszewicz of Thrivent Financial – Rice Lake.

 Photo submitted

The 2021 Denny Friedrich Memorial Tournament and American Cancer Society Fundraiser was held earlier this month on Big Chetac and Birch Lakes out of Doolittle Park in Birchwood.

Forty-four anglers hit the water in the middle of some hot weather with temperatures forecasted for the mid-90's. It was a tough tournament to figure out, but as is always the case someone cracks the code. When everything was finished Mike Luhman weighed in the heaviest five fish limit at 14.29 pounds to win the tournament. One hundred eleven fish were brought to the scales for 244.15 pounds at an average of 2.20 per fish.

In all, we were able to pay 13 places for the 44 anglers. Here are the results: 1st, Mike Luhman, 14.29 pounds; 2nd, Jason Langosch, 13.54; 3rd, Jason Slagstad, 13.28; 4th, Preston Johnson, 12.91; 5th, Steve Mense, 12.82; 6th, Robin Myers, 12.74; 7th, Alex Bement 12.65; 8th, John Gubrud, 12.18; 9th, Garrett Vorce, 11.65; 10th, Chuck Postle, 11.03; 11th, Kyle Goltz, 10.75; 12th, Justin Rowe, 10.37; 13th, D.J. Johnson, 9.91; Big Bass: Alex Bement 4.19; 2nd place Big Bass: Aaron Koepke 3.82.

Thrivent Action Teams sponsored a pizza feed connected to the tournament through Thrivent’s “Live Generously” program. The prize drawing and silent auction were also a success. More than $3,000 was raised for the American Cancer Society in Diane Friedrich's name.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments