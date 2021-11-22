Barron County Democrats are hosting an informational session in support of the Salvation Army homeless shelter project. The event is scheduled for Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon, at 16 W. John St. in Rice Lake.
Donations of cleaning supplies and equipment are needed now and are welcome. Furniture collection for bedrooms and common spaces will begin later.
A Salvation Army representative will present project plans. The public is welcome to stop by for donuts and coffee and learn about the project.
Face masks are required. Visit barroncountydemocrats.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.