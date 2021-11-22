Barron County Democrats are hosting an informational session in support of the Salvation Army homeless shelter project. The event is scheduled for Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon, at 16 W. John St. in Rice Lake.

Donations of cleaning supplies and equipment are needed now and are welcome. Furniture collection for bedrooms and common spaces will begin later.

A Salvation Army representative will present project plans. The public is welcome to stop by for donuts and coffee and learn about the project.

Face masks are required. Visit barroncountydemocrats.org for more information.

