Democrat logo

A forum for two Democrats running for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District seat is Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Rice Lake Senior Center.  

Hosted by Citizen Action Northwest Wisconsin Co-op, Tricia Zunker and Lawrence Dale will have 45 minutes to answer member-led questions. Dale will be on stage from 6-6:45 p.m. and Zunker from 7-7:45 p.m. Attendees may submit questions at the beginning of the event. 

A primary is Tuesday, Feb. 18, with a special election set for May 12. 

Republican candidates in the race include Tom Tiffany and Jason Church. 

The seat has been vacant since September after the resignation of former Rep. Sean Duffy. 

 

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments