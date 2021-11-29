The Wisconsin State Organization of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is sponsoring the annual Mary Jo Nettesheim Memorial Literary Competition for students in Grades 3-12. The local Psi – Northwest Wisconsin Chapter will accept entries from any schools in the northern and central Wisconsin area. Details concerning this contest can be found on this website: https://dkgwso.weebly.com/literary-competition.html.
Those desiring more information can either call Barb Millerman at 715-637-4114 or e-mail her at bamillerman@chibardun.net. Entries are due by Feb. 19, 2022, and should be sent to Barbara Millerman, P.O. Box 166, Barron, WI 54812.
Local and state certificates and awards will be provided to participating students. Many local student authors have been honored in the past, and Psi Chapter-Northwest Wisconsin is looking forward to recognizing many more deserving young authors this year.
