Police are investigating the theft of a green Chevrolet S-10 from outside of Jimmy John’s on Jan. 18

The vehicle was reported stolen a few minutes before 1:30 p.m. after a  delivery employee left the vehicle running while going inside to get an order.

Photos of the vehicle were posted on Facebook by the Rice Lake Police Department in an effort to locate the truck. 

It was found in the 300 block of Phipps Avenue just before 3 p.m.

No damage was reported and nothing was taken from the truck.

Police say they have suspects in the case, but no arrests have been made.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments