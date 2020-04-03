In light of coronavirus concerns and state orders, the Barron County Deer Advisory Council will use a call-in format for its meeting Monday, April 6. The public is invited to listen to the meeting by calling 866-244-1129 and using the passcode 7437-200.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Deer harvest numbers from last year's season will be reviewed, along with overwinter population estimates. Council members will then begin the process of setting deer hunting quotas and seasons for this fall.
Those people listening to the council's discussion will not be able to make public comment at that time, but instead can do so on a publlc input form on the Department of Natural Resources website dnr.wi.gov. That form will be available from April 16-29, and meeting summaries with preliminary deer season recommendations will also be posted on the website.
Prior to Monday's meeting, a presentation by local wildlife biologist Kevin Morgan is available for review on the website under the keyword "CDAC."
