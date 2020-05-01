Barron County Highway Department is announcing the starting dates of the following local bridge projects:
• Town of Clinton – 17th Avenue over Hay River – May 4
• Town of Sumner – 28th Street over Rock Creek – May 6
• Town of Prairie Farm – 9 1/2 - 10 1/2 Street over Doritty Creek – June 1
These projects include the replacement of the existing deficient bridges with new single span concrete slab bridges. The total cost estimate of these projects is $849,000 with 80% funding from the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation and 20% matching funds from each town for their bridge. The Barron County Highway Department is managing the projects for the towns.
Project completions are scheduled for seven weeks after the start date(s).
Contact Mark Servi, Barron County Highway Commissioner at 715-637-3755 with any questions.
