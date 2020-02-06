Dakota Supply Group has announced plans to move its branch in Rice Lake to a new facility in the first quarter of 2020.
The new facility will be located at 2118 19th Street, an easily accessible location very near the intersection of Hwy. 48 and Hwy. 53.
Dakota Supply Group provides products for the electrical; plumbing; HVAC; refrigeration; communications; utility; automation; waterworks; on-site sewer, water and well; filtration and metering technology industries.
Dakota Supply recently purchased property from W.A. Roosevelt Company on West Coleman Street, and quickly sold it to Rice Lake Weighing Systems.
According to a press release from Dakota Supply Group, “The new facility will provide a substantially larger and more efficient footprint, a larger sales counter area, plus a sizable customer training center. Additionally, the added space allows for expansion in depth and breadth of plumbing inventory, as well as the room to support moving into the electrical segment.
“This is a significant leap forward for our Rice Lake team and our existing group of customers. It allows us to provide greater service locally, as well as to customers across all of Northwestern Wisconsin,” said Karl Wrobel, Wisconsin General Manager. “Our Rice Lake business has outgrown the capacity of our current building, and this new facility opens up a world of opportunities for DSG in this part of the state. I am excited to watch our Branch Manager, Randy Bailey, and his team set a new standard of customer service for this market.”
