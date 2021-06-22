The state and nationally ranked Barron County 4-H Dairy Judging Program had a successful day June 16 at the Northern Sectional 4-H Dairy Judging Contest held at the Marathon County Fairgrounds in Wausau.

The senior team, comprised of 4-H members, 14 years and older as of Jan. 1, qualified for state competition for the 13th consecutive year. Team members included Gina Frisle, Justyne Frisle, Brooke Hammann, Summer Hammann and Henry Huth. Justyne Frisle finished fourth in the contest, and Brooke Hammann finished ninth in a highly competitive field.

The junior team, comprised of 4-H members 9-13 years of age as of Jan. 1,  was comprised with many first-year team members, who included Daniel Broker, Celia Carter-Thompson, Nolan Ewings, Shyanne Hammann, Kaitynn Riebe and Mason Witscher.

The junior team had an outstanding day finishing fifth in the Type Analysis Questions out of 19 teams.

James Meyer served as one of the lead persons for the contest.

The senior team will advance to state competition on Aug. 9 in Fond du Lac. The Barron County 4-H Dairy Judging Teams are coached by Steve Fronk.

