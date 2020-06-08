The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) dba Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) 2020 Board of Directors election results. Starting July 1, 2020, the newly elected dairy producers will be begin a three-year term on the DFW Board.
Election results:
- District 1 - Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Rusk, Sawyer and Washburn counties
Brenda Schloneger, Shell Lake
- District 4 - Barron and Polk counties
Sara Bahgat-Eggert, Clayton
- District 7 - Clark County
David Bangart, Greenwood
- District 10 -Brown, Door and Kewaunee counties
Tasha Schleis, Kewaunee
- District 13 - Buffalo, Pepin and Pierce counties
Robert Sendelbach, Cochrane
- District 16 - Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Marquette counties
Janet Clark, Rosendale
- District 19 - Columbia and Dodge counties
Mark Crave, Watertown
- District 22 - Grant County
Ann Kieler, Platteville
- District 25 -Green, Rock and Walworth counties
Stacy Eberle, Monroe
DFW directors guide the organization’s finances, formulate and set its policies and long-range business plan, and maintain its mission: To help grow demand for Wisconsin milk by providing programs that enhance the competitiveness of the Wisconsin dairy industry. Through these initiatives, a DFW director has the opportunity to represent Wisconsin dairy producers and products, as well as become involved in activities that inform and educate consumers.
DATCP supervises the election and monitors board operations for compliance with applicable statues and rules.
About the 2020 Election
There were 12 certified candidates running for nine positions. Of 2,668 dairy producers living in the election districts, per DATCP records, 13.5% returned ballots. District 19, with two candidates, recorded the most election participation with 29.1% of eligible producers voting. The election closed May 22, 2020. For more information visit DFW Elections. This site also contains director biography information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.