The Rice Lake High School Mountain Bike team was fourth at Division 1 level at Sunday's Wisconsin High School Cycling League race at Lowes Creek in Eau Claire, its second race of the season.
Dorothy Grundin and Veda Stenseth led Rice Lake by each taking second in respective classes. Grundin was runner-up in the JV2 girls race, with Stenseth second for eighth grade girls.
Lincoln Buergi placed 19th in the JV2 girls event, while in the freshmen girls race Norah Panasuk was seventh and Ellyn Gargulak 18th.
In the JV2 boys race Gavin Stenseth was seventh, Djank Shuler-Masci 11th, Ryan Schmidt 16th and Adam Anderegg 29th. Jacob Jondreau came in seventh, Jack Grundin 14th and Garrison Dietz 25th in the freshmen boys competition.
For eighth grade boys, Brandon Mincoff was 32nd, while Nathan Jondreau placed 52nd in the sixth grade boys race.
Competing for the Rice Lake composite team were Cameron's Riley Komp, Garrick Block and Quinn Ebner; Birchwood's Gavin Stanley; and Barron's Thorfin Moe. Komp was 19th in the freshmen girls event, while Stanley came in 26th for JV2 boys. In the freshmen boys race Block was 33rd. Ebner was 11th and Moe 21st for seventh grade boys.
The next event for the teams is at Nine Mile Recreation Area in Wausau this Sunday.
The cycling league features more than 700 student-athletes in grades 6-12 on nearly 80 teams state-wide. More information on the league and its races can be found at wisconsinmtb.org.
