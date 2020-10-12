Cutouts, flags a reminder to End Domestic Abuse

As a reminder to passersby of the need to stop the silence, End Domestic Abuse Barron County has put out purple people cutouts and flags on the lawn of the Rice Lake Office Park at 2700 College Drive, next to Goodwill. See its Facebook page of edabc.org for ways to help.
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.