Cutouts, flags a reminder to End Domestic Abuse

A visual reminder of hidden abuse.

As a reminder to passersby of the need to stop the silence, End Domestic Abuse Barron County has put out purple people cutouts and flags on the lawn of the Rice Lake Office Park at 2700 College Drive, next to Goodwill. See its Facebook page of edabc.org for ways to help.

