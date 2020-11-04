Curl for a Cure goes virtual

Sadly, Curl for a Cure cannot happen in its usual form this year. However, Pink Ribbon Advocacy’s mission has not changed, and it continues to support friends and neighbors in Barron County with mammograms and expenses related to a breast cancer diagnosis.

However, from Oct. 24-Nov. 7, the public can show their support for PRA by participating in this year’s virtual Curl for a Cure... or Walk, Run or Care.

Simply visit the website pinkribbonadvocacy.org/c4ac, place a pledge to do one or more of the following activities and the organization will return the favor and send a T-shirt as a thank-you! Post pictures as you complete your curl, walk, run, etc. on  the  page so all involved can celebrate separately together.

Curl a game if you have ice at your home club. Dress in pink, wear an art bra on the outside of your clothes, don a pink tutu, or be as outlandish as you would be at Curl for a Cure. Just please, be safe!

• Run or walk (or snowshoe) a personal 8K, one kilometer for each end of a curling match. For those challenged by the metric system, that’s 4.971 miles.

• Run or walk (or snowshoe) 2 miles, that’s about how far you travel during an 8-end curling match if you’re a front-end sweeper! Complete on your own, or with a group of friends (socially distanced, of course).

• Show you care by encouraging a friend or family member to make a mammogram appointment- —or give her a ride if appropriate. Oh, and make your own appointment, too.

T-shirt orders will be accepted through Nov. 7; shirts will be printed based on the orders received and they will be available for pickup for Rice Lake area folks or mailed two weeks later.

