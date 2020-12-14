Curbside service at the public library

Library patron Julie Weber picks up the library materials she selected at its curbside table.

The Rice Lake Public Library reminds the public that it has a large selection of holiday books available for check-out this season. Due to COVID-19 cases in the community, the library is open for curbside service only at this time. It also has several winter-themed crafts for adults, teens and kids to enjoy during their holiday break.

Stock up now as the library will be closing Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 5 p.m. and will reopen Monday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. The staff wishes all of its patrons a safe and happy holiday season.

