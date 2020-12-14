Curbside service at the public library

The Rice Lake Public Library reminds the public that it has a large selection of holiday books available for check-out this season. Due to COVID-19 cases in the community, the library is open for curbside service only at this time. It also has several winter-themed crafts for adults, teens and kids to enjoy during their holiday break.
Stock up now as the library will be closing Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 5 p.m. and will reopen Monday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. The staff wishes all of its patrons a safe and happy holiday season.
