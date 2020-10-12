Cumberland's fifth annual Scarecrow Contest, Safe Trick or Treats

The Cumberland Chamber of Commerce invites participation in its fifth annual Scarecrow Contest in downtown Cumberland to take place Oct. 15-31. It also welcomes a Selfie Contest with the scarecrows. See its Facebook page for details.
Kids are welcome to "Safe Trick or Treats" in downtown Cumberland on Saturday, Oct. 24, from noon to 2 p.m.
