Cumberland Public Library reopening Sept. 14

Thomas St. Angelo Public Library in Cumberland reopens to public Sept. 14.
The Thomas St Angelo Public Library of Cumberland is planning to reopen its doors with limited hours and services on Monday, Sept. 14. The reopening plan calls for limited time for browsing/check out of materials and usage of the public computers and fax/copier/printing machine. There will be a maximum of 10 visitors in the building and the staff will continue to follow strict safety procedures while assisting patrons; this includes wearing face masks, using hand sanitizer, and maintaining social distance. 
Curbside service will continue following the reopening of the library; call 715-822-2767 to reserve materials and set up a curbside pickup appointment. 

Check the library's website or facebook page for updates and to view the various displays of newly purchased materials.

