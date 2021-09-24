The Cumberland Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of Hailey A. Anderson, 43. She is 5’4” and weighs 150 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Hailey has not made contact with her friends, family or children since Sept. 16 and usually has contact with them daily. She was last physically seen on Sept. 16 at 7:53 p.m. leaving the casino in Turtle Lake, heading eastbound on Highway 8.
Hailey's phone has been turned off since Sept. 16, but became active Friday, Sept. 24, around 3:30 p.m. near Luck. Hailey has friends and family in Minnesota. She was supposed to be traveling to Hibbing, Minn., but never made it to her destination.
On the date she went missing, she made a frantic phone call to a friend stating her boyfriend had hit her, ended contact and has not been heard from since. She operates a 1998 Honda CR-V, red in color, with Wisconsin registration ALH-2987.
Hailey is currently listed as a missing person.
Anyone who has information as to her whereabouts should call the Cumberland Police Department. For emergencies call 911.
