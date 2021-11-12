Thomas St. Angelo Public Library of Cumberland has developed a Countryside Delivery program for areas of the community in which transportation is difficult. Beginning the third week of November, library staff will be visiting Lakeland Town Hall in Barronett on Nov. 18 from noon to 1 p.m., and Maple Plain Community Center on Nov. 19 from noon to 1 p.m.
Patrons may call ahead and request books, movies, audio books or magazines and staff will have them checked out and ready for pick up. Patrons may also return their library items during the visit.
Call 715-822-2767 or email (cupl@cumberlandpl.org) to place your request.
