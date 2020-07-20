Cumberland library plans outdoor gathering

What services do you wish your public library to have available to you? Beyond books, magazines, and DVDs, what does the Thomas St. Angelo Public Library bring to your life? Or, what could it add to your learning and/or entertainment?  Bring your ideas to build on the successful library collections, programming and events to help the library become an even better resource for you, your family, and your friends!

Please join Facilitator Clare Janty and Director Rob Ankarlo for a brief 60 – 75 minute outdoor gathering of ideas on Thursday, July 23rd, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Tourist Park Pavilion in Cumberland. (Social distancing and face masks will be utilized.) We are seeking patron feedback and innovative ideas to bring the best library to your community. Your input is important - hope to see you there!

