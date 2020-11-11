Cumberland library closing to public; curbside pickup remains

Per the Governor Evers' Executive Order #94 "To Protect Family, Friends and Neighbors from COVID-19", Thomas St. Angelo Public Library of Cumberland will be closing its doors to the public starting Nov 12 and ONLY providing curbside service until further notice.
