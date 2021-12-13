RICE LAKE — To meet the needs of the Rice Lake community, Cumberland Healthcare Rehabilitation Services provides therapy services in the 4Ever Fit Fitness Studio in Rice Lake.
A portion of the 7,000-square-foot fitness studio will allow physical, occupational, and speech therapy and performance enhancement services in the studio. After a thorough assessment, therapists use a variety of techniques, including education, movement, stretching, exercise/strengthening, manual therapy, and other interventions to address concerns about pain and limitations. Therapists work with patients to develop an individualized, evidence-based treatment plan to fit their needs, ultimately helping them to achieve their therapy goals. 4Ever Fit offers personal training, small group training and group exercise classes to its members and is located at 1895 20½ Avenue.
“4Ever Fit has been in this location since 2016 with an extensive population of people dedicated to health and wellness. Their mission and commitment to the community align well with our desire to provide exceptional, high-quality care. Our partnership allows convenient access to our patients in the Rice Lake area,” said Ashley Knutson, director of Rehabilitation Services at Cumberland Healthcare.
Cumberland Healthcare is an independent, community-based healthcare facility providing a full spectrum of services to all ages, every step of the way.
