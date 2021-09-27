Cumberland Community Education is offering A Day of Fall Fun and Hiking on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Firefly Fields, 2553 10th St., Cumberland. Coffee, cookies and preserves will be for sale, and quilts will be on display. The public is welcome to enjoy fall colors and wildlife. Laminated trail maps will be provided. Rain date is Oct. 9.
There is no cost, but reservations are requested. To RSVP, contact Susan Bridger, CCE director, at 715-822-5121, ext. 403, or sbrid@csdmail.com.
