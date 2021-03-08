Crossroads Cafe reopens

Crossroads Cafe, at the northeast side of the crossroads in Cameron, reopened today under new management. A sign outside the building encourages both dine-in or take-out by calling 715-553-3160. It will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., the same hours as the owner's other cafe, Stevie's, that opened Jan. 22 in Rice Lake. The owners are Ricardo and Jessica Ferrer, and the Rice Lake cafe was named after their daughter, Stevie.
