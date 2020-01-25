Authorities are optimistic that crime was down in Barron County in 2019. Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald’s end of the year report had filed felonies down 7.5% and flied misdemeanors down 15%, and the number of reports generated by the dispatch center decreased 24% from 2018.
Fitzgerald said the numbers should be taken with a grain of salt, warning that the decrease may be due to the many hours invested in the Closs case and two other murder investigations, which left less hours for street patrol.
Nearly 200 more traffic stops were made in 2019 than 2018, which would support the theory that police working on the Closs case in late 2018 were reassigned from routine patrol.
However, the lack of police patrolling the streets would have no affect on the 13,855 calls made to 911 in 2019, which was down 1 1/2 calls a day, or 3.5% compared to 2018.
The Sheriff’s Department received the lion’s share of total calls, 911 and non-emergency, with 14,974, followed by the Rice Lake Police Department with 8,676 and Turtle Lake Police Department with 3,445.
Domestic violence up
One crime that was up from last year was domestic disturbances, with the Sheriff’s Department responding to over 50% of the 480 calls.
There were 429 domestic disturbance calls in 2018. This year, the department will be sending verbal domestic disturbance reports to the Embrace shelter, and focusing more on providing services to victims.
OWIs, alcohol and meth
Operating While Intoxicated arrests countywide were down from 93 in 2018 to 83 in 2019, which included one for a boat operator and three for ATV operators, and a 15th offense OWI.
While the decrease is good, the Sheriff’s Report points out that OWI is a 100% preventable crime, and that nearly one-third of arrests occurred between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., when roads are most heavily populated.
The year did not end or start well, as a record eight OWI arrests were made from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 6:30 a.m. Jan 1.
Underage drinking enforcement has been stepped up from the 35 citations issued in 2017 to 170 in 2018 and 99 in 2019. The 2019 citations include 38 tickets issued to adults who permitted underage drinking.
Meth crimes are leveling out in the County, and the total amount of meth cases filed by the District Attorney’s Office in 2019 decreased 0.93% from 2018, according to data gathered from the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access website.
That less than 1% decrease is significant; the percentage of meth cases to total cases filed had climbed from 25% in 2015 to nearly 40% in 2018.
Jail/Emergency response
A decrease in activity was also noticed at the Barron County Jail.
The 2019 total of 1,877 bookings is the lowest number in the past 10 years and 295 less than in 2018. Other counties pay $43 a day per person for the jail to house their inmates, which generated over $325,000 in revenue in 2019. The revenue is used to help pay for the jail.
The Barron-Rusk County Emergency Response Team was called out 11 times in 2019, and participated in an additional four active-shooter training exercises with local departments and school districts.
Fitzgerald said the ERT is becoming the state’s northwest regional team, and that it will be training with the Eau Claire team later in 2020.
The Sheriff’s Office received $93,000 in grants in 2019, the second highest amount in the past 5 years. Grants help fund anti-drug task forces and safe ride programs.
