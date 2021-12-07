On Thanksgiving Day, nearly 50 volunteers from the Four Parishes, One Faith Community — consisting of St. Joseph Church – Rice Lake, St. John the Evangelist – Birchwood, Our Lady of Lourdes – Dobie and Holy Trinity – Haugen — worked together to provide nearly 400 meals to area homebound and elderly residents.

Preparation began weeks prior to Thanksgiving, all organized and led by Janell and Dave Armstrong, Corina Kolanczyk and Father Ed Anderson. Provided in this year’s meal was baked turkey, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, a bun, and a pumpkin cream cheese bar. The meals were funded by several committed supporters of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

On Nov. 24, a day before Thanksgiving, it was a busy morning preparing the meals in the St. Joseph School kitchen. Several volunteers lined up together in an assembly line to package cold food items, such as cranberry sauce, pumpkin dessert, and condiments. In one hours’ time, 400 boxes were prepared.

On Thanksgiving Day, the turkey and mashed potatoes and gravy preparation began very early in the morning hours and another assembly line of volunteers boxed up warm meals. Appreciated are all volunteers and coordinators, including 18 volunteer delivery drivers, 20 assembly line volunteers and several others who lent a hand before and after the dinner. In all, 230 meals were delivered to area homebound residents and 165 meals were ordered for curbside pick up on Thanksgiving Day.

This year was the 29th year of the Catholic community hosting the Thanksgiving dinner.

