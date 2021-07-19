WESTconsin Credit Union begins its annual support of local students through their Back to School Drive running now through July 31.
WESTconsin will accept donations of school supplies at all offices in the Kindness Counts collection bins near lobby entrances. Additionally, monetary donations can be made at any office with a WESTconsin Credit Union Representative or through drive-ups.
This year marks the 13th annual Back to School Drive. In 2020, local school districts received a total of $3,000, which was collected from members, employees and included a corporate match from WESTconsin Credit Union. Visit westconsincu.org for more information.
WESTconsin Credit Union has been serving members since 1939, and membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the Wisconsin counties of Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau and Washburn, or the Minnesota counties of Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Isanti, Pine, Ramsey, Wabasha, and Washington, with a $5 minimum deposit in a Membership Savings Account.
