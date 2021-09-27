More than 300 arts and crafts vendors, marsh tours, baking contests, live music, parade, kids krate derby and more are all a part of Stone Lake's 2021 edition of its Cranberry Festival set for Saturday.
Start the day with a cranberry pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the Stone Lake Fire Hall.
The arts, crafts and flea market runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., a craft and bake sale at First Lutheran Church and marsh tours are offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., food and drink are served at the Stone Lake Lion's Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the arts, crafts and flea market running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meanwhile a street parade starts at 2 p.m. followed immediately by the kids krate derby.
In addition to Saturday's events, a CranHarvest dinner is served Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Stone Lake Lions Hall, a cranberry baking contest is Friday with judging at 5 p.m. at the Stone Lake Fire Hall, and a Cranberry Craze from 8-11 a.m., starting at the Wesleyan Church. For further details, go online to stonelakecranberryfestival.com.
