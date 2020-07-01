The Barron County Highway Department, on behalf of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, is planning to start a project sealing cracks on WIS 48 from North Street in Rice Lake to 1,550 feet north of County Hwy. NN on Monday, July 6.
Crack sealing is an effective method to help keep water from intruding into the granular base of a roadway, reducing the potential for premature distress of the pavement. The goal is to extend serviceable life of the roadway.
During crack-filling operations, the road will be open to through traffic. Motorists are advised to travel with caution or may want to consider taking an alternate route. The work, estimated to take eight to 10 days, is dependent on the weather.
