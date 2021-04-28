Barron County Public Health was alerted today that cases of the COVID-19 variant, B.1.351 (South African variant) were confirmed in the county. Scientists are working to learn more about these variants to better understand how easily they are spread and the effectiveness of the currently authorized vaccines against them.
“Even though our daily numbers have stayed fairly low, it’s important for everyone to remember there is still a risk,” Health Officer Laura Sauve said. “These variants are causing major issues and shutdowns in our neighboring states. It’s still important to wear our masks, wash our hands and do whatever we can to avoid the spread of this disease. The most important thing everyone can do right now is get their vaccine.”
Free Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone age 16 and older, who lives, works, or studies in Wisconsin. The vaccine is available at the UW-EC Barron County gymnasium in Rice Lake. It is open 11 a.m. to 7p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information call 844-684-1064 or visit vaccinate.wi.gov.
Public Health wants to remind everyone that it is still important to continue taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in communities. Continue to wear masks, wash hands and avoid gatherings. Anyone who feels sick should stay home and get tested It is important to follow isolation and quarantine guidelines if tested positive.
For more information dial 2-1-1 or text COVID-19 to 211-211. For the latest information, follow Barron County Public Health on Facebook or visit the state Department of Health Services website.
