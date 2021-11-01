WASHINGTON — Anticipating a green light from vaccine advisers, the Biden administration is assembling and shipping millions of COVID-19 shots for children ages 5-11, the White House said Monday. The first could go into kids' arms by midweek.
"We are not waiting on the operations and logistics," said coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients.
By vaccinating children, the U.S. hopes to head off another coronavirus wave during the cold-weather months when people spend more time indoors and respiratory illnesses can spread more easily. Cases have been declining for weeks, but the virus has repeatedly shown its ability to stage a comeback and more easily transmissible mutations are a persistent threat.
In Barron County on Monday, 150 new cases were reported over the previous seven days, according to the Public Health Department. This is a decrease from 170 cited in the week prior to the report released Oct. 25.
The number of Barron County residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine stands at 22,990, representing 50% of the county.
The number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths among fully vaccinated people in Wisconsin in September is 528.4 per 100,000. The number of people not fully vaccinated is 2,497.7 per 100,000.
On Tuesday, a special advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention planned to meet to consider detailed recommendations for administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to younger children. The Food and Drug Administration already cleared the shots, which deliver about one-third of the vaccine given to adults. After CDC advisers make their recommendations, agency director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will give the final order.
Zients said the government has enough of the Pfizer vaccine for all 28 million children in the 5-11 age group. "We're in great shape on supply," Zients said during the White House coronavirus briefing.
The children's vaccination drive is expected to start later this week and go into full swing by next week. Parents will be able to go to vaccines.gov and filter on vaccines for children 5-11 to find a location near them that is offering the shot.
Pfizer's vaccine already has been authorized for use in older children.
Separately, Zients announced that about 70% of U.S. adults are now fully vaccinated, while 80% have received at least one vaccine dose.
The Chronotype staff contributed to this report.
