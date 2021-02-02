Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams began their 11th month of COVID-19 testing Monday as they operate a number of regional community-based testing sites.
One team conducts a community-based testing site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Tuesday through March 9 at the Barron Fire Department, 28 S. Fourth St. More than 400 specimens have been collected at this site as of Jan 25.
The number of COVID-19-related deaths as of Monday in Barron County rose to 71 as three people were recorded last week. They were all in their 70s and 80s.
The county also reported 26 new cases Monday, is monitoring 151 active cases, and says 4,907 patients have recovered.
New to the weekly report is the number of vaccines that have been given in Barron County. As of Monday, 3,231 have been distributed.
Barron County Public Health said the number may seem low. Although health care systems in the area are ready and willing to vaccinate as many people as possible, there is still a shortage of vaccine. Less than half of the doses the systems have requested are being received.
Teams have collected a cumulative total of more than one million specimens since April 2020 at community-based testing sites and institutional-based testing missions. The National Guard’s collection activities support the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s efforts to expand COVID-19 testing throughout the entire state.
Most community-based testing sites across the state are conducted on a regularly scheduled basis. All visitors seeking a test at these sites are urged to contact their local health department for more information about a particular testing day.
After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via an email or a phone call within three-to-seven days following the test.
For more information on vaccine distribution, visit tinyurl.com/bt14f983.
