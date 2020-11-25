Free COVID-19 testing is taking place this Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Barron Fire Department, 28 S. 4th., Barron, where a steady stream of vehicles lined up behind the station with one vehicle at a time going entering the building and exisiting from the front. The Wisconsin National Guard is offering the free testing again on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, which is open to all state residents, ages 5 and up.

Barron County Public Health Officer Laura Sauve encourages anyone who is experiencing symptoms, or who has been in close contact with someone who tested positive, to get started at this free event. Sign up online at register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/ or in person upon arrival.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments