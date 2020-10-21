The COVID-19 infection rate in Barron County continues to climb.
In the week leading up to Tuesday, Barron County reported 182 cases. That is 22% of the 827 total cases reported since the pandemic began.
Wisconsin’s nearly 3,800 positive tests reported Monday places it among the highest single days ever recorded in Wisconsin. However, it remains in line with recent trends. On Sunday, the tracker showed 3,928 new cases, the current all-time high. It was part of a stretch that saw the record broken four times in 5 days.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said he and two others in his department recently contracted COVID-19.
Fitzgerald said he got tested Sept. 19 after a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19. His infection was confirmed a few days later.
“Another member of my team was very ill and struggled with breathing,” he said.
As for the sheriff, he said he had little more than a cough.
“It affects everybody differently,” he said.
But Fitzgerald quarantined right away. He said the hardest part was the mental toll of isolation.
“I lived in one room of my house,” said Fitzgerald, adding that he also spent time outside in nice weather, wore a mask and didn’t linger in common areas of the home.
“I have been the only family member to get it,” he said.
Fitzgerald spent 2 weeks in quarantine, returning to public Oct. 7 to attend the Barron County Executive Committee meeting.
He said sheriff’s personnel wear personal protective equipment whenever in contact with the public, especially indoors. The department is also avoiding close interactions as much as possible
Those to be housed at the jail are quarantined a few days upon entry, said Fitzgerald.
Barron County Public Health is alerting community members who may have been at risk for exposure to COVID-19. The potential exposure happened at the following location at the dates and times listed.
• Twin Town Tavern (Almena) October 9th from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM
• The Bar (Rice Lake) October 11th from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM
• Fifth Street Saloon (Barron) October 3rd from 8:30 PM to 12:30 AM
• Cameron House (Cameron) October 3rd from 1:30-5:30 PM
• Bear Lake-Haugen Fire Department Spaghetti Feed- Cousins Restaurant (Haugen) October 11th from 12:00-3:00 PM
• Lake 7 Theater (Rice Lake) October 9th - 9:30 pm showing of “Scary Stories To Tell In the Dark”
•Mr. Bob’s (Rice Lake)
October 9th from 11:00 PM to 2:00 AM October 10th
• Big Smitty’s On Main (Rice Lake) October 3 from 10:00 PM to Midnight
• Mr. Bob’s (Rice Lake) October 4 from Midnight to 2:00 AM
