Booster doses for all the COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, have now been approved. Booster doses can be mixed and matched. The state Department of Health Services recommends that the following people receive a booster dose of Moderna or Pfizer at least six months after receiving their second dose to further strengthen their immunity:
- People 65 years and older.
- All residents that are in long-term care.
- People ages 18 and older with medical conditions.
- People ages 18 and older who are at higher risk for COVID-19 exposure because of their job.
For people who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state Department of Health Services recommends a booster at least two months after receiving the first dose.
To schedule a booster dose, call a doctor’s office or local pharmacy. To find a vaccine or booster dose nearby visit vaccinefinder.org.
Barron County Public Health is offering Pfizer and limited J&J booster doses on a walk-in basis. The booster doses are offered Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. Their office is located at 335 E. Monroe Ave., Barron.
For more information visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-dose.htm.
