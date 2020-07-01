If these uncertain times of 2020 have taught us anything, it is not to miss an opportunity to show appreciation to loved ones.
The daughter of Ron and Marlys Dahlke of Ladysmith did just that last week by making reservations for them to stay at the Currier’s Lakeview Lodge in Rice Lake to mark their 59th wedding anniversary.
The gesture was even more meaningful because it was the first time the Dahlkes had returned to stay at the lodge since their honeymoon. Curriers was owned at that time by Keith and Linda Smith, who also had a confectionery shop in La Crosse that Marlys had patronized on many occasions.
Marlys and Ron both grew up in the west central region of the state but had never met because he graduated from Westby High School and she from La Crosse Central.
Ron, who is 5 1/2 years older than Marlys, was raised on a farm in Chaseburg, enrolled in an accounting program at a technical school for 1 year after high school, then sign up for the service, going into the Army.
“After a 6-year hitch I went back to farming,” he said. His parents had a 40-head herd of jerseys and raised tobacco.
On Valentine’s Day in 1960, a girlfriend talked Marlys into a night out at the Avalon Ballroom in La Crosse. Her girlfriend’s farmer boyfriend brought a friend, who was also a farmer. That’s how Marlys met Ron. They were engaged that August, at the start of her senior high of high school, and got married the following June, 2 weeks after her high school graduation.
The couple were married June 23, 1961, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Marlys said the church was booked up on Saturday, so they got married on a Friday evening. She said it didn’t start until 8 p.m. so all their farm friends and family could attend.
Not only were the two couples in each other weddings, they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversaries with a trip to Colorado and have remained friends all through the years.
After a miscarriage and needing to take her mind off it, Marlys began work as a nurses aide at Bethany/St. Joe’s nursing home. In later years, she worked at Gunderson Lutheran and then as office manager for the Tri-State Ambulance Service. Tri-State was eventually bought out by Gunderson, so she was back with her former employer. The jobs provided them with insurance.
Ron’s parents lived and farmed with them for the first 32 years of their 50 years on the farm, where they raised their daughter Kari and son Kevin.
A neighbor had expressed interest in buying their land if they ever decided to sell. In 2011, the Dahlkes sold out and moved to Ladysmith where their daughter, son-in-law and grandson lived. Their son, now of Ashland, also lived and worked there at the time.
The Dahlkes first stayed in a camper whenever they visited family in Ladysmith; after selling the farm, they purchased a doublewide.
One day while driving around Ladysmith they saw a cute, little (only 927 square feet) house for sale. They inquired about it, found it to be “cozy,” and bought it. That was almost 9 years ago.
Surviving health scares
Through the years, both Ron and Marlys have had their share of health scares. Ron had a stent inserted to help resolve a heart problem and also survived a bout with kidney cancer.
As he was recovering from cancer surgery and not supposed to drive yet, Marlys had a mini-stroke while on the farm. Working in healthcare, she knew the symptoms and managed to call a friend, didn’t get an answer, so had Ron drive her in to the emergency room at Virocqua.
She also has had asthma all her life, and in the fall of 2018 endured a painful combination of Lyme’s Disease, bladder infection and sepsis, a blood infection that is sometimes fatal.
With no guarantee on how long “happily ever after” lasts, their daughter coordinated a celebration for their 45th anniversary at Goose Lake Park on the Mississippi. “‘It was a big party,” said Marlys.
While they can’t remember what they did for their 50th, the Dahlkes went on a mystery trip with a bus company to mark their 55th anniversary. They ended up seeing all the sights in Buffalo, New York—the Eerie Canal, Kodak Company and museums.
“We usually do something—go out to eat, take little trips,” she said.
The Dahlkes have taken other group trips to Branson and Nashville, and survived another near-death experience on a trip with friends to Las Vegas. The Dahlkes joined other group members who had not seen the Grand Canyon and boarded a charter Cessna to fly over it. The plane made it over the canyon, but developed mechanical problems and crash landed. Fortunately, no one was injured, but it took awhile for their nerves to settle, thinking how they could have ended up at the bottom of the canyon! Their kids were young at the time and home with grandparents.
Now with the threat of a virus in the air and they among the vulnerable, the Dahlkes don’t hesitate to celebrate each little occasion that comes along because anything could happen.
“The Good Lord has given us all these years together,” Marlys said. “Do what you can while you can.”
Ron said this anniversary will be long remembered because at the time their daughter made the reservation at Currier’s, she didn’t even know that is where her parents stayed on their honeymoon.
Currier’s is currently owned by Shane and Becky Payne, who the Dahlkes knew from visiting the Payne’s Nature’s Edge Therapy Center on field trips with their heart and stroke support group.
“It was definitely a surprise,” said Marlys. “The motel threw in another day when they heard our story.”
Shane Payne took lots of photos of the Dahlkes during their stay so they don’t forget to come back.
“We can’t wait to see them back for their 60th,” said Becky Payne.
Marlys remarked, “We hope we will be able to come back again next year.”
Ron added, “We’ve made it this far, so there’s a pretty good chance of making it to 60.”
