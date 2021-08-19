The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Barron, Rusk and Washburn counties remains committed to ensuring the safety of customers, volunteers and staff. It follows the recommendations of Barron County Public Health.
"While we’ve really enjoyed serving in-person meals these past few months, there has been a rise in cases of COVID-19 in Barron County and across the state" said Jennifer Jako, ADRC director of the program that reopened June 21. "Effective Monday, Aug. 23, we will temporarily suspend the in-person elements of the Barron County Senior Nutrition Program and provide a Grab n’ Go option for weekday noon meals."
Nutrition Program services will be as follows:
• Dine-in meals at all eight Barron County congregate locations, including Dining at 5, will be temporarily suspended. An alternative “Grab & Go” service for weekday noon meals will be provided at all eight congregate locations. Diners will need to call the day ahead, reserve a meal for pick up at the dining site, and then take their meal with them.
• No “Grab & Go” option for Dining at Five.
• Meals on Wheels will continue as usual. Plan ahead for potential future disruption in Meals on Wheels service.
• No breakfast will be served at the Rice Lake Senior Center, and there is no “Grab & Go” option for the breakfast meal.
• In person Beneficial Bites nutrition education programming will be suspended until further notice.
Jako said, "This temporary suspension of our congregate dining program is a proactive step in slowing down the spread of the Delta variant and helping our local health systems manage care of our community members. Public Health will continue to assess local data and we will re-open when appropriate again.
"We are committed to continue providing quality information and services without disruption. All other ADRC services and programs will remain open and available at this time. Please consider skipping the trip for appointments and working with our office over the phone or virtually when able. When coming into the office or receiving a home visit from a staff member, face masks are recommended for everyone. Customers are asked to cancel appointments if they are sick."
She assured, "Barron County Public Health is providing ongoing guidance and communication and we will continue to follow their recommendations to create procedures to be able to continue as much of our current programming as possible. We realize this may cause inconvenience in the short-term. Thank you for your understanding."
For general agency questions, contact Jako at 715-537-6225 or jennifer.jako@co.barron.wi.us.
