County sets policy for unclaimed bodies

Unclaimed freight, tax credits, refunds, even luggage happens every so often; apparently unclaimed bodies can also be added to that list.
At its Aug. 5 meeting, the Barron County Board of Supervisors’ Executive Committee approved a rough draft of a policy on Disposition of Unclaimed Bodies.
County administrator Jeff French advised the committee that “...unclaimed bodies end up becoming a requirement for the County.”
French added, “Mr. [John] Muench, the Medical Examiner and I have met and reviewed this policy and agree that it is prudent and necessary.”
The policy gives authority to provide for the appropriate disposition of an unclaimed or unknown individual’s body after a due diligent effort to locate family members of the deceased.
If the deceased is a veteran, the Veterans Service Officer is responsible for assisting the ME with proper arrangements and payment thereof.
If not a veteran, such bodies will be disposed of by donation or by cremation.
The ME will have discretion to notify the Medical College of Wisconsin, Inc., or the University of Wisconsin of an unknown or unclaimed deceased person and offer such for medical research. The facility will pay the cost of transportation.
If the body is not claimed for medical research, the ME, upon written authorization, will have the body cremated no earlier than 7 days subsequent to the pronounced date of death unless a public health reason requires a sooner disposal.
Family members of the deceased who fail to claim the body will not have any input into the final manner of disposition chosen by the medical examiner.
The ME will request assistance from a funeral home. Should the deceased be eligible, the Wisconsin Funeral and Cemetery Aids Program will be used to offset cremation costs. If not eligible, charges and expenses will be audited by the County Board and paid out of the County Treasury.
The policy does not prevent the ME or county from filing a claim against the estate of the deceased, or use other legal means, to recover costs of disposition.
After the meeting, the French said, “It is becoming more common and therefore the need to address. The County did not have a policy until this one was approved. I would further point out that this type of policy was discussed with the prior ME Mary Ricci, so it’s been under consideration for some time. This is something we did not have as a County, and it was needed and State Statues provide for it.”
