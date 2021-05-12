The Barron County Board's Property Committee, as well as department heads, toured the Ann Street school and property on Tuesday afternoon to start formulating new use for the county building that the Rice Lake Area School District has leased since 1978. Its current lease ends in August and will not be renewed.

Originally a county college and vocational school, the district used it for multiple purposes — special education, alternative instruction, charter school and its Montessori program. The county is considering using it for the Health and Human Services' Community Support Program as well as other possible uses.

