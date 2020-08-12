County committees consider Local Health Officer ordinance

The Barron County Board’s Executive Committee is awaiting guidance from the Wisconsin Counties Association before making any decision on whether or not to put to a vote the establishment a Local Health Officer ordinance.
The proposed LHO was discussed at both the July 27 meeting of the Health and Human Services Committee and the Aug. 5 Executive Committee.
“What I would like is a discussion so we can be prepared to make a decision that is best for Barron County,” HHS director Stacey Frolik told the Executive Committee members.
She emphasized that the ordinance would not be for anything specific, but it would give a health officer the ability to put restrictions in place to keep the public safe.
The HHS director added that the ordinance would not give the health office “carte blanche power” as it would have checks and balances by the County Board.
Executive Committee chair Louie Okey said it might be prudent to have, not just during this COVID pandemic, but for anything else that comes up.
County administrator Jeff French’s recommendations to the Executive Committee were to wait for and review the WCA document, post it to the county website for the public to view, allow HHS chair Karolyn Bartlett to decide if a special meeting is necessary or if it can wait for its Aug. 27 regular meeting, decide if it will be put on the Executive Committee’s Sept. 2 agenda, after which it would be brought to the full County Board, if necessary.
HHS Committee chair Karolyn Bartlett said she has been doing a lot of research on it and has found pros and cons. She said administration and enforcement would have to be important parts of the ordinance.
French said legal counsel John Muench, who is in quarantine, had drafted a proposed ordinance, which would be emailed to committee members after the meeting.
Provisions of the draft follow:
1. The Barron County Health Officer, upon the appearance of any communicable disease in Barron County, will immediately investigate all the circumstances and make a full report to the County Board and Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
2. The Barron County Health Officer will promptly take all measures necessary to prevent, suppress and control communicable diseases and will report to the County Board the progress of the communicable diseases and report to the County Board the progress of the communicable diseases and the measurers used against them, as needed to keep the County Board fully informed, or at such intervals as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services secretary may direct.
3. The Barron County Health Officer may inspect schools and other public buildings within his or her jurisdiction as needed to determine whether the buildings are kept in a sanitary condition.
4. The Barron County Health Officer may do what is reasonable and necessary for the prevention and suppression of disease; may forbid public gatherings when deemed necessary to control outbreaks or epidemics and shall advise the Wisconsin Department of Health Services of measurers taken.
5. No person may interfere with the investigation under this ordinance of any place or its occupants by the Barron County Health office or her or his assistants.
The draft’s Violation, Penalty and Enforcement Procedures section states “A citation hereunder may be issued by the local health officer or county law enforcement officers. A minimum forfeiture of $100 to a maximum forfeiture of $500 for each violation.”
